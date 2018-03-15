Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Now, cricketer claims he was not aware of wife’s first husband, kids

The Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan saga is getting complicated day-by-day. Jahan has embroiled Shami in a domestic violence and adultery scandal. She has also alleged that her husband is a womaniser. We all know and heard about Hasin Jahan’s side of the story but don’t know what Shami has to say about it. However, in an exclusive interview with India News, Shami has made a shocking revelation that he was not aware of wife’s first marriage.

Shami on India News said, “I was not aware that it was her second marriage with me and it was only after we got married that I was told about two of my daughters. My wife first told me that they were her sister’s children, not hers.”

Those who don’t know, Hasin Jahan was a former model and cheerleader of Shah Rukh Khan co-owned IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders when she met Shami. And before marriage to Shami, Jahan was married to Sheikh Saifuddin, a general store owner in West Bengal before getting divorced in 2010. The couple had two daughters and according to report in a leading daily, their daughters have been staying with their father ever since.

The controversy began when Jahan accused Shami of ‘adultery and domestic violence’, and since then both are pointing fingers at each other. Jahan also claimed that Shami and his family had been torturing her for the last two years and Shami even forced her to get intimate with his brother last year. Interestingly, Jahan also claimed Shami’s involvement in match-fixing. Jahan had claimed that the cricketer had accepted money from a Pakistan girl named Alisbah on the insistence of England-based Mohammed Bhai.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), which oversees the operation of the BCCI, has asked the board’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) to investigate match-fixing claims against Shami. A report is expected to be filed by the ACU within a week.