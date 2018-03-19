Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan controversy: Pakistani model Alishba speaks on her alleged relation with Shami

Amid the allegations of match-fixing and domestic violence against Indian speedster Mohammed Shami, Pakistani model Alishba has finally broken her silence and said she was not aware of who Mohammed Bhai is and only heard about him once or twice from Shami.

During an interview with ABP Ananda, she revealed that she is a follower of Mohammed Shami on Instagram and that is how both of them became friends. She also said that “I am just one of his lakhs of fans”. She first sent a message to him after ICC Champion’s Trophy final. There was this incident that happened, where one Pakistani fan said something to him after the final and he reacted to it. I wanted to see who Mohammed Shami was. I went to his page and messaged him and from there the conversation started between both of us.

When she was asked if she met Shami in Dubai she said, “yes”. She said that her sister stays in Sharjah and it was just a casual meeting.

“It is shameful that there is a match-fixing allegation against an individual like Shami. I hope he comes out of this soon and I will do anything to get him out. A Pakistani is giving a proof, what more do you want.”

“As a person, I really like Shami. As any fan that has idolised a celebrity, they always dream of meeting their idol. I have a lot of respect for him and we became good friends. We had a normal conversation,” she added.

All the controversy started with Shami’s wife accused him for harassing her physically and mentally on multiple occasions and has been involved in extra-marital affairs. FIR is also registered as per her complaint.