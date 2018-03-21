Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan Controversy: Mohammed Bhai breaks silence, rubbishes Jahan’s match-fixing claims

The Controversy of Team India pacer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan is getting serious day-by-day. Ever since the allegations, nothing is going well for Shami. But on Monday, the Pakistani friend and model, Alishba, came in support of the pacer and denies all the allegations. And now, an England-based businessman named Mohammed Bhai, who is in centre of Shami’s match-fixing allegations has refuted any wrongdoings and said he will co-operate with the agencies investigating the case.

Speaking to ABP News, he said, “I didn’t do anything wrong. Fixing allegations against me are baseless. I am an Indian and won’t ever let my country down,” Mohammed Bhai, a London-based businessman, told ABP News.

“I personally don’t know Alishba, I’ve only learnt about her from media and have nothing to do with her and the allegations of money transactions between us are false,” he said.

“Even if I have to go through a lie-detector or narco test, I am up for it. I will cooperate with the agencies if they approach me.”

In a shocking incident, Shami’s wife made pacer’s private WhatsApp chat public on her Facebook account and accused him of extra-marital affairs and even domestic abuse. Hasin went further ahead when she accused Shami of being in a relationship with Alishba, a Pakistani woman whom he had met in a hotel in Dubai and also received money from her which was sent by a UK-based businessman called Mohammad Bhai.