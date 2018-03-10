Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan controversy: Extra-marital affair, physical assault and other shocking allegations

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami is in the news not for his cricketing exploits but for all the wrong reasons. Shami, who is a regular for India in Test cricket, has been facing charges of an extra-marital affair, cheating, levelled by none other than his wife Hasin Jahan.

How it all began

The whole controversy started with Hasin Jahan releasing pictures and screenshot of Shami with his alleged girlfriend (Hasin’s version) on Facebook and accusing Shami of having an illicit relationship with multiple women and later somehow these pictures and screenshots gets deleted.

Jahan also uploaded photos and phone numbers of the women and alleged that Shami, 27, and members of his family had even tried to kill her. According to media reports, Hasin has levelled serious allegations of torture, harassment, physical assaults by Shami and his family members and said that these acts have been going on for quite a while.

Shami breaks silence

After the whole uproar, Shami broke his silence and said that he is not being unfaithful to his wife and it’s a big conspiracy to tarnish his image in public and he will prove his innocence.

Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai. — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) March 7, 2018

Shami’s employers, BCCI considering the delicate situation have not offered him annual retainer contract and his name has been put on hold pending further inquiry and also Delhi Daredevils are also mulling steps to inquire about Shami’s conduct.

Pacer booked

As of now, Shami has been booked under non-bailable sections 307 (attempt to murder), 498-A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 376 (punishment for rape) against Shami along with four others who have been booked under bailable sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), after his wife Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against him.

Jahan had filed a written complaint with the Kolkata police on Thursday after going public with claims that Shami had affairs with other women. Shami and Hasin have a four-year-old daughter and have been married since 2012.