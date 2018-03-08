Mohammed Shami has taken money for match-fixing from a Pakistani girl in Dubai, alleges wife Hasin Jahan

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan have alleged that the cricketer has taken money for match-fixing. In an interview given to ABP news, she said “If Md. Shami can cheat me then he can cheat the county as well. He accepted money from a Pakistani girl named Alisbah in Dubai. He agreed to accept it after insistence of England-based Mohammed Bhai. I have proof,”.

Mohammed Shami marriage is going through a rough phase and his wife has filed a complaint against the cricketer, she has also claimed that Shami has affair with several girls, she even posted the screenshots of his WhatsApp and Facebook messages on her social media account.

“Whatever I have posted is just the tip of the iceberg. Shami’s acts are far more heinous. He has relationships with multiple women,” said Hasin Jahan to Financial Express. The couple has a three-year-old daughter. She also alleges that her mother-in-law used to torture her and his brother tried to kill her. She also alleged that Shami physically assaulted her after returning from the South Africa tour last month.

