Mohammed Shami gets Grade B contract as BCCI clears him of match-fixing charges

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is relieved as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cleared him in match-fixing. BCCI also included him in Grade-B in the players contract list. Shami’s annual contract was withheld when the list of centrally-contracted players was revealed owing to reports of domestic trouble and match fixing charges.

As per the BCCI release, “The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had requested Mr Neeraj Kumar, former Police Commissioner of Delhi and Head of BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit, to investigate the allegations against Mohd. Shami insofar as they pertain to the provisions of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code.”

With his name now cleared of the corruption allegations, the CoA has decided to reinstate his Grade-B annual contract. As per the contract he will get Rs 3 crores fee. He pocketed Rs 2 crore from his previous contract. The BCCI had introduced a new grade system altogether – Grade A+ : Rs 7 Cr, Grade A: Rs 5 Cr, Grade B: Rs 3 Cr, Grade C: Rs 1 Cr.

To note, Shami’s wife Hasin Jhan had alleged him of being involved in match-fixing after making allegations that he had accepted money from a Pakistani woman.