Mohammed Shami Controversy: MS Dhoni comes in support of Shami says ‘he can’t cheat his wife and country’

Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has come out in support of pacer Mohammed Shami after his wife Hasin Jahan accused him of match-fixing and other allegations. Dhoni quoted to Janasatta, “As much I know Shami is a great human being and he can’t cheat his wife and country, it is Shami’s personal life and we should not comment on it.”

On the other hand, another captain Kapil Dev refused to believe match-fixing allegations against Shami and questioned Hasin Jahan as to why she did not reveal the details when things were going fine for the couple. Kapil Dev told ABP News, “I refuse to believe the allegations that have been leveled by Shami’s wife. If she knew about match-fixing then why didn’t she report it earlier?”

“When the relationship was fine, why was she silent then? There is an investigation team. Let them do their work. If Shami has done something like this then it is unacceptable and disgraceful.”

“Shami is a brilliant hardworking cricketer. I agree that his personal relationship is in trouble currently but such kinds of allegations by his wife are nasty and sickening until proven.”

Meanwhile, Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan accused him of having an extra-marital affair and assaulting her. She took to Facebook and shared the screenshots of the alleged WhatsApp conversation of Shami, revealing the contact details of the woman with whom he reportedly had an affair. Jahan also accused him of cheating the country saying Shami took money from a Pakistani girl named Alisbah over insistence of England-based businessman Mohammed Bhai. However, the speedster denied match-fixing allegations and said that his wife has lost her mental balance.