Mohammed Shami Controversy: Hasin Jahan reveals fresh WhatsApp chat screenshots; [See Photo]

Controversy between Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and wife Hasin Jahan is getting murkier by the day. And now, Jahan once again has shared screenshots of Shami’s alleged WhatsApp and Facebook conversations. The WhatsApp chat shows Shami allegedly talking to a girl named Akansha on January 25. In the chat, the duo also shared their photos.

On Thursday, Jahan shared screenshots of Facebook messenger that shows Shami talking to a woman named Manju Mishra. Jahan claimed that Manju knew Shami and was trying to save him by naming England-based businessman Mohammed Bhai. Meanwhile, Mohammed Bhai has denied all the match-fixing allegations against him and said he had never met Alishba before.

Mohammed Bhai told ABP News, “Neither have I done anything wrong nor am I associated with such things. I never talked of match-fixing or offered money to anyone. I was born India and won’t ever let my country down.”

“Even if I have to go through a lie-detector or narco test, I am up for it. I will cooperate with the agencies if they approach me.”

Meanwhile, all the controversy began when Hasin Jahan, Shami’s wife alleged him of domestic-violence and match-fixing allegations saying he took money from a Pakistani girl named Alishba on the insistence of the businessman. Jahan shared some controversial Facebook and WhatsApp chats of him on her Facebook account.