Mohammed Shami confessed about his extra marital affairs to BCCI to get annual contract?

Mohammed Shami got a clean cheat from the anti corruption bureau after his wife Hasin Jahan alleged that Shami was involved in match fixing, but this seems to be untrue and he got his contract back and he has been positioned in grade B and will earn Rs 3 cr annually. But buzz is that though he is not involved in match fixing he has had extra martial affair.“The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had requested Mr Neeraj Kumar, former Police Commissioner of Delhi and Head of BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit (BCCI ACU), to investigate the allegations against Mohd. Shami insofar as they pertain to the provisions of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code,” said BCCI on Thursday while announcing that Shami’s annual retainership contract will go ahead.

“Mr Neeraj Kumar has submitted his confidential report to the CoA. Based on the conclusions in the said report, the CoA is of the view that no further actions/ proceedings under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in the matter. For this reason, the BCCI shall proceed with offering a Grade ‘B’ annual retainership contract to Mohd. Shami,” concluded BCCI.

BCCI main concern was to know that Shami was involved in match fixing or not, and they don’t want to step in his personal life. And Shami has accepted his affairs in front of Neeraj Kumar, who headed BCCI ACU investigation of the Indian pacer. The reports are that the cricketer lied about the financial transaction which was done by London based businessman Mohammed bhai via a Pakistani woman Alishba in Dubai. The reason behind his lie was that he just wanted to spend some time with Dubai based woman when Indian cricket team’s return from South Africa.

“ACSU checked all his bank accounts details and found no ‘suspicious entry’ whatsoever. It was found out that Shami was only cooking up stories of ‘financial gains’ from a businessman to somehow go and spend time with his female friends outside his marriage,” DNA quoted a BCCI insider as saying.