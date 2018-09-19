Mohammad Kaif’s witty reply to fan asking on his relation with Katrina Kaif is indeed a game changer

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif may have not entered the pavilion for a while, but he does manage to stay active on social media and engage with fans. Recently, he asked his fans to send him questions on Twitter with #AskKaif. Kaif may have been prepared for all sorts of weird questions but this one in particular stood out.

A fan asked him about his relation with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, as they both share the same surname. He questioned, “Sir are you related to Katrina Kaif? If not, then do you think there’s a chance in the future? ;)”.

Sir are you related to Katrina Kaif ? If not, then do you think there’s a chance in the future ? 😉 #AskKaif

— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 13, 2018

Kaif calmly and politely replied to his query with a mind-blowing answer, “Not related yet 🙂 Baaki, already happily married. But heard an interesting story of how Katrina got her surname Kaif, according to that story it has a connection with my name”.

Not related yet 🙂 Baaki, already happily married . But heard an interesting story of how Katrina got her surname Kaif, according to that story it has a connection with my name https://t.co/WdmVwaqsIL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 13, 2018

It didn’t take long for Twitterati to dig into the same and pop up with proof to back up his statement.

