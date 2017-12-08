Moeen to lead England XI

Perth : Moeen Ali has been named the captain of the England XI, which will play a two-day warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI at Richardson Park in Perth this weekend.

Moeen is the only man from England Test team defeated in Adelaide to play in the game. The England camp insists that he has recovered from a cut finger, which had compromised his effectiveness in Brisbane. Moeen did not bowl much ahead of the Ashes Test series due to a side strain, which limited his involvement in the warm-up matches. As a result, he has been comprehensively out-bowled by his Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon in the series. The variation in performance between Moeen and Lyon has been one of the key differences in the series to date. England hope that Moeen will gain some rhythm and confidence from the two-day match with the coach, Trevor Bayliss, and the captain, Joe Root, suggesting he will retain his place for the Perth Test.

The England XI:

Moeen Ali (captain), Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood.