Mithali Raj is adjudged ‘Sportsperson of the Year’ 

Hyderabad : Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj was adjudged ‘Sportsperson of the Year’ while ace shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and P V Sindhu bagged the best senior male and female athletes at the Telangana Sports Journalists Association annual awards for 2017 here on Saturday.

Mithali Raj was not present to receive the award and her parents received it on her behalf from B V Papa Rao, Advisor to the Telangana government.

Former BCCI president N Shivlal Yadav gave away the ‘best senior male athlete’ award to Srikanth while tennis star Sania Mirza presented the ‘best senior female athlete’ award to Sindhu.

Former Indian cricketer V V S Laxman presented ‘best coach of the year’ award to Gopichand, who received this award for second time in a row, an Association release said.

Triple Olympian and former national hockey player N Mukesh Kumar was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at the event.