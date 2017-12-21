Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet, Ekta Bisht make it to ICC Women’s ODI, T20 Teams of the Year

Dubai: Indian left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht was the lone cricketer to find a place in both the ICC’s one- day and Twenty20 teams of the year, that featured three players from the country in all.

The 31-year-old Bisht is ranked 14th in ODIs and 12th in T20Is, and took 34 wickets in 19 matches and 11 wickets in seven T20Is in the period under consideration — from 21 September 21, 2016 to date. While veteran batter Mithali Raj was there with Bisht in the T20 team, World Cup star Harmanpreet Kaur joined her in the ODI side announced by the ICC today.

England’s Heather Knight named as captain of the 50-over side and Stafanie Taylor of the Windies appointed captain of the 20-over side.

Knight was named captain after she inspired her side to a stunning World Cup victory.

The ODI side comprises players from five countries, including two Australians (Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry), four England players (Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Sarah Taylor and Alex Hartley), two Indians (Mithali Raj and Ekta Bisht), one New Zealander (Amy Satterthwaite) and two South Africans (Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp).

The T20I side is made up of three Australians (Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington), one from England (Danni Wyatt), two from India (Harmanpreet Kaur and Ekta Bisht), two from New Zealand (Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu) and three from the Windies (Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews).