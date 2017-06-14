Mirchandani wins Hyatt title

Mumbai : Fourth seed Karan Mirchandani stunned top seed Amit Pal Kohli for the Men’s Open title, while Kohli and Bhavesh Shah won the Doubles Handicap crown, in the Hyatt Regency Mumbai Squash Tournament.

Mirchandani, of Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana, who upset second seed Anil Bhagat in the semi-finals, turned giant-killer following the surprise 11-6, 5-11, 11-4, 11-4 championship round victory over club mate Kohli, who halted former national champion Akhil Behl of Otters Club 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7 in a thrilling second semi-final.

Kohli made amends with the doubles title after an exciting 11-7, 11-10 win over Pankaj Gauba and Gulshan Singh.

Results: Men’s Open (Final): Karan Mirchandani bt Amit Pal Kohli 11-6, 5-11, 11-4, 11-4. SF: Amit Pal Kohli bt Akhil Behl 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7; Karan Mirchandani bt Anil Bhagat 13-11, 11-4, 11-4. QF: Amit Pal Kohli bt Anil Khot 11-7, 11-5; Akhil Behl bt Amit Gajria 11-4, 11-6; Karan Mirchandani bt Rahul Bafna 11-7, 11-6; Anil Bhagat bt Saurabh Sinha 11-8, 11-5.

Doubles Handicap (Final): Amit Pal Kohli/Bhavesh Shah bt Pankaj Gauba/Gulshan Singh 11-7, 11-10. SF: Amit Pal Kohli/Bhavesh Shah bt Rajesh Rajani/Vinod Rijhwani 11-10, 11-8; Pankaj Gauba/Gulshan Singh bt Devang Ashar/Sriram Rao 11-2, 8-11, 11-2. QF: Amit Pal Kohli/Bhavesh Shah bt Raj Bhatija/Vasant Bhadra 11-8, 11-7; Rajesh Rajani/Vinod Rijhwani bt Hari Shenva/Shashi Gupta 11-9, 11-6; Devang Ashar/Sriram Rao bt Puneet Makkad/Rahul Arora 9-11, 11-10, 11-4; Pankaj Gauba/Gulshan Singh bt Abhishek Pradhan/Vedharth 10-11, 11-8, 11-7.