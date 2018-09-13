Millie Saroha and Gaurika Bishnoi share lead

Gurgaon : Millie Saroha and Gaurika Bishnoi returned identical cards of five-over 77 to share the lead as it turned out to be a tough outing for the professionals in the first round of the 14th leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the challenging Gary Player course, here on Wednesday.

The event is being played at the DLF Golf and Country Club on the Gary Player layout, which will be used for the Hero Women’s Indian Open later this year.

For the players this is a great chance to try and get used to the course over these three days before the European Tour event.

Millie, who holed her second shot on the Par-4 seventh for an eagle-two, carded 77 as did Gaurika and they were one shot ahead of Afshan Fatima who won last week at Greater Noida.

Afshan may well have been in the lead but for a triple bogey eight on par-5 15th.

Tvesa Malik (79) was fourth, while Amandeep Drall and amateur Sifat Sagoo, who is playing at her home course, and another amateur Rhea Saravanan shot 80 each to be Tied-5th.