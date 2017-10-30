Miller hits fastest T20 ton as South Africa rout Bangladesh

Miller’s 35-ball hundred propelled South Africa to 224 for four before Bangladesh were bowled out for 141, completing a clean-sweep for South Africa in two Tests, three one-day internationals and two T20 internationals.

Miller’s 35-ball hundred propelled South Africa to 224 for four before Bangladesh were bowled out for 141, completing a clean-sweep for South Africa in two Tests, three one-day internationals and two T20 internationals, reports AFP.

It was an extraordinary innings by Miller. Dropped on nought, he admitted: “I felt pretty scratchy to be honest. In the first ten balls I could have been out twice.”

He had only scored 18 runs off 14 balls, then came an assault which yielded 82 runs off 21 balls to get to his century. “Once I hit one or two I decided to keep going,” he said.

The previous fastest T20 international century was made off 45 balls by fellow South African Richard Levi against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2011/12.

Five of Miller’s nine sixes came off the first five balls of the 19th over, bowled by promising all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, who had dismissed AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla and conceded only 22 runs in his first three overs.

Miller said he felt the rare feat of six sixes in an over was possible. “I got to the fourth one and thought I might as well go for it. The fifth one came out nicely.”

Saifuddin pushed the last ball of his over wide of the off stump and Miller mistimed it for a single. “Looking back I probably could have hit six off six,” said Miller.

The left-hander’s innings could have ended off the second ball he faced as he gloved an attempted pull off Rubel Hossain. Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim dived to his right and appeared to have caught the ball but lost control as he landed on the ground.

Miller shared a 79-run fourth wicket partnership off 41 balls with Hashim Amla, who made 85 off 51 balls with 11 fours and a six.