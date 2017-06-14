Milan Club romp to win over I.C. United

Mumbai : Milan Club struck good form to score once in each half and romp to a deserving 2-1 win against I.C. United in a thrilling round-2 match of the 2nd Borivali Premier Football League (BPFL), organized by the Borivali Sports Foundation and played at the St. Francis D’Assisi Ground, Borivali (W).

Sunny Thakur and Neel Shelar were on target with a goal apiece for the winners, while Ethan Rosario netted the lone goal for the losing side. Milan goalkeeper Yash Trimbakkar, who had an excellent game under the bar was declared winner of the ‘Big Boss Player of the Match’ award.

The Milan Club showed better understanding and coordinated better than their rivals I.C. United and against the run of play they took the lead through Thakur’s goal in the 27th minute.

After switching ends, Shelar doubled Milan’s lead with a goal in the 43rd minute. I.C. United kept fighting and were rewarded with a consolation goal scored by Rosario in the third minute of additional period of the of the 70-minute encounter.

Earlier in another match, Maryland United recorded a fluent 3-1 win against Shelar FC. The hero of Maryland’s win was Johnson Mathews who scored a brace of goals (9th and 14th minutes) while Calvin Pereira added one (41st minute) to complete the win. Shelar FC pulled one back through Nihar D. Mhaske (44th minute). The ‘Big Boss Player of the Match’ award went to Johnson Mathews.