Miffed Heena knocks on NRAI’s door

New Delhi : It was not a day well spent for Heena Sidhu as the aggrieved shooter could not not meet, and possibly discuss, with National Rifle Association of India chief Raninder Singh her exclusion from the Asian Games mixed air rifle team.

The former world number one and Commonwealth Games gold medallist travelled from Patiala to the national capital, hoping to meet the NRAI chief and express her grievances with the “tweaking” in the federation’s selection policy.

The 28-year-old Heena has been ignored for the Asian Games mixed team air pistol — an event where she has excelled since its introduction last year.

“I spent the whole day waiting to meet with president and now he has assured me that he will meet me tomorrow. I have known him to be a very fair and objective person and I hope that he will uphold the values of transparency and merit and not let schemers get away with their technical manipulations,” Heena said.