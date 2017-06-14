Middle order a concern but Sarfraz Ahmed is still positive

Cardiff : Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed says his team is feeling more positive and confident than ever ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against England despite concerns about its fragile middle order.

Sarfraz played a stellar role in Pakistan’s three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a virtual quarterfinal, which yet again exemplified their unpredictable side, before managing to scrape through.

At 137 for six chasing 237, Pakistan again found themselves in a similar territory and if not for Sarfraz and Fakhar Zaman’s enterprise — coupled with assistance from butterfingered Sri Lankans –, the green shirts’ campaign would have been over.

Sarfraz thanked the almighty before opening up at the post-match press conference at Sophia Gardens. “I think it’s a great win today, and credit goes to the bowlers. They bowled really well at a crucial time. We took wickets and upped the batting order.

“Especially Fakhar Zaman, he played really well. Yeah, a little bit concern about the middle order batting. Definitely we’re sitting down tomorrow, and we’ll sort out the problems,” the captain said. Zaman smashed 50 off 36 balls.

“England is a very good team, a very, very good team. They’ve been playing really good cricket for the last two years. If you’re playing a world class team, definitely, you play more positive cricket against England. So definitely, we will play against England more positively.”

England drubbed Pakistan 4-1 in a one-day series and the lone victory came at the Sofia Gardens, where they chased down a 300-plus total days after conceding a ODI world record 444 for three at Trent Bridge. “Yeah, we played against them here. Last time we played almost full series. We played last ODI here. We won that time, we chased 300, so definitely our confidence is very high playing in Cardiff. We chased down 300-plus runs and that is a good memory,” he said.

Regarding his own innings, a 61 off 79 balls, Sarfraz said he was delighted to see his team through. “Yes. Definitely, as a captain, it’s a very important innings for me. After this innings, I’m really boosted up, and hopefully, we will do well in the future.”

Asked what was going through his mind when he saw the ball lobbing straight into Thisara Perera’s hands at mid-on, Sarfraz said, “You know, that time I didn’t see the hand of (Lasith) Malinga, and when I played the shot in the air, I just said, ooh. But thanks to Allah — you know, thanks to Allah. Allah helped us a lot.”

Thanks, but do not give advice!

Karachi : Senior members of the Pakistan team, which is currently playing in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, have been told not to give any unsolicited advice to captain, Sarfraz Ahmed. Pakistan’s former captain and senior player, Muhammad Hafeez revealed this while talking to the media in Cardiff.

He said a big deal was being made out of the fact that seniors had been told not to give advice to captain, Sarfraz. “The fact is that this was a policy decision taken during the time when Waqar Younis was our head coach,” Hafeez said.

“It was decided then that only the captain and head coach will decide on the selection and strategy affairs of the team. Senior players will not give any input unless the captain approaches anyone for their advice.”

The Pakistan media had reported that head coach, Mickey Arthur had instructed the players not to give any advice or tips to Sarfraz and he would do this himself if required. Hafeez explained it was a policy decision taken in Waqar’s time to give space to the captain and allow him to take his own independent decisions.

“It was done to ensure that the captain was solely responsible for all decisions without any input from any senior players and if required he could himself ask for advice from other players,” Hafeez added. A lot has been made in the Pakistani media about the complete hold Arthur has over the national team and captain, Sarfraz.

After the heavy defeat to India, Sarfraz was criticized for not taking the right and bold decision on the field and for blindly following the plan laid out by the head coach.

In fact, a mentor of Sarfraz reportedly called up the Pakistan captain before the match against South Africa and told him to start taking his own decisions instead of listening to the coach all the time or else it would be his head on the line if things went wrong in the Champions Trophy.

Hafeez and Shoaib Malik who appeared in his 250th ODI against Sri Lanka are the two senior most players in the team. Hafeez also defended Sarfraz for not giving him a bowl against India. “I was there available but it is the captain who is the one who calls the shot and he does what is best for the team in any given match,” he said.