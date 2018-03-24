Miami Open: World No 2 Caroline Wozniacki beaten by Monica Puig

Miami: Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki slumped to a shock 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Monica Puig as she suffered her quickest ever exit from the WTA Miami Open.

The 27-year-old world number two appeared to be headed to an easy victory yesterday after winning the first set in less than 30 minutes before the wheels fell off. Puerto Rico’s Puig, who won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Summer Games, clinched the win with a blistering forehand winner on the second match point.

It was another disappointing exit for Wozniacki, who finally silenced her critics earlier this year with her maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne, where she defeated Simona Halep in the final. Wozniacki drops to 17-5 on the season as she has now crashed out of her last two tournaments in stunning fashion. In her most recent WTA event in Indian Wells, Wozniacki was upset in the round of 16 by rising Russian star Daria Kasatkina.