Mexican fans celebrate Germany’s defeat outside South Korean embassy in Mexico

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 28, 2018 02:42 pm
Reuters photo

The celebrations of South Korean victory over Germany was not only limited to Korean fans, but it was also gave a reason for Mexican fans to celebrate. With South Korean unexpected win over Germany, the doors for Mexico to go into the round of 16 opened. Although Mexico registered a loss to Sweden by 3-0 in their final group match, Germany’s defeat helped them to pass into the next round.

As a result, a lot of Mexican fans gathered outside the South Korean embassy in Mexico and thanked the Asian team for defeating Germany. Fans gathered outside the embassy and cheered for S Korea’s victory over Germany. People partied and also waved the S Korean flags outside the South Korean embassy in Mexico’s capital Mexico City.

 

Moreover, a Mexican airline Aeromexico also offered a 20 percent discount on its Korean flights. “We love you, Korea! Our flights from Mexico to Korea have a 20% discount,” the airline wrote on Twitter.

Mexico lost to Sweden by 3-0 yesterday and feared chances of getting eliminated form the FIFA World Cup 2018 tournament. But defending champions Germany crashed out of the Group stage after a 2-0 defeat by South Korea. Thus, Mexico qualified for the knockout stage and South Korea was the key partner for Mexico’s qualification in the round of 16.

