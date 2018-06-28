Mexican fans celebrate Germany’s defeat outside South Korean embassy in Mexico
The celebrations of South Korean victory over Germany was not only limited to Korean fans, but it was also gave a reason for Mexican fans to celebrate. With South Korean unexpected win over Germany, the doors for Mexico to go into the round of 16 opened. Although Mexico registered a loss to Sweden by 3-0 in their final group match, Germany’s defeat helped them to pass into the next round.
As a result, a lot of Mexican fans gathered outside the South Korean embassy in Mexico and thanked the Asian team for defeating Germany. Fans gathered outside the embassy and cheered for S Korea’s victory over Germany. People partied and also waved the S Korean flags outside the South Korean embassy in Mexico’s capital Mexico City.
That’s the Korean consul general to Mexico, Byoung-Jin Han, celebrating with grateful Mexican fans outside the Korea embassy here. One fan said he took a shot of tequila with them earlier. pic.twitter.com/NGWEmRADUW
— James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) June 27, 2018
Moreover, a Mexican airline Aeromexico also offered a 20 percent discount on its Korean flights. “We love you, Korea! Our flights from Mexico to Korea have a 20% discount,” the airline wrote on Twitter.
¡Te amamos Corea! Nuestros vuelos de México a Corea tienen 20% de descuento. #VolamosConTodo #GraciasCorea https://t.co/vCVAlmJ3Hl pic.twitter.com/i8WJWJV8wE
— Aeroméxico (@Aeromexico) June 27, 2018
Mexico lost to Sweden by 3-0 yesterday and feared chances of getting eliminated form the FIFA World Cup 2018 tournament. But defending champions Germany crashed out of the Group stage after a 2-0 defeat by South Korea. Thus, Mexico qualified for the knockout stage and South Korea was the key partner for Mexico’s qualification in the round of 16.