MeToo hits head of gentlemen’s game, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri accused of sexual harassment

After Bollywood, journalism and corporate, the MeToo campaign has now reached cricket. Now, another women has come up with her case of alleged sexual harassment and this time the blame is put on BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. The story of the unnamed women was shared by Twitter account @PedestrianPoet, in which the woman has mentioned how she was allegedly sexually harassed by Rahul Johri during a meet regarding job opportunity.

In the story, the girl gave the account of event and accused Rahul Johri of taking advantage of her as both of them met over coffee for a job opportunity. She said that Rahul took her to his house and sexually harassed her on the promise of job. Below is the Tweet in which the woman has narrated the whole incident. Have a look.

had emails sent about a BUNCH of head honchos in media. survivor has asked to not put out all the names. Rahul Johari, your #timesup #metoo pic.twitter.com/L78Ihkk1u0

— hk {on a hiatus} (@PedestrianPoet) October 12, 2018

Rahul Johri was appointed as the BCCI CEO in April 2016. Before that, Johri had served as Executive Vice President and General Manager – South Asia for Discovery Networks Asia Pacific. After becoming the BCCI CEO, Johri was given the responsibility of smooth functioning of operations, stakeholder management and building robust strategies for further promoting the sport.

MeToo has created a buzz in the country and many women from different professions are coming forward with their MeToo story, in which they mention about their sufferings of alleged sexual harassment. Many celebrities of Bollywood and entertainment industry have been accused of sexual harassment charges till now, along with cricketers like Lasith Malinga and Arjun Ranatunga.