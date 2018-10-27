MeToo: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri accused of sexual harassment by another woman

More complications seem to rise for BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, as another woman has made allegations of sexual harassment against him. This time, former Mumbai Ranji Trophy captain Shishir Hattangadi has opened up about a woman, who has claimed that Johri allegedly molested her during his BCCI tenure.

Hattangadi informed he played advisor to a lady friend, who informed him on Friday that she has been a victim of sexual harassment by the BCCI CEO. After listening to this, Hattangadi urged her to take her matter to Committee of Administrators.

“I received a call from my friend this morning and advised her to write to the Committee of Administrators. I presume she has emailed the CoA,” Mid Day quoted Hattangadi as saying. Hattangadi also offered any help to CoA on the matter, saying that he will be happy to support CoA regarding any information on this issue. “If the @BCCI want information about @RJohri on #metoo I am happy to assist them. I am putting my hand up as a former Captain!” he tweeted on his Twitter account.

Johri was accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous girl earlier, who mentioned in a Twitter post about her story. The story of the unnamed women was shared by Twitter account @PedestrianPoet, in which the woman mentioned how she was allegedly sexually harassed by Rahul Johri during a meet regarding job opportunity.

In her story, the girl gave the account of event and accused Rahul Johri of taking advantage of her as both of them met over coffee for a job opportunity. She said that Rahul took her to his house and sexually harassed her on the promise of job. Johri has been on leave since the first accusation was made against him. BCCI had also called for a three-member independent committee to investigate the allegations made against him.