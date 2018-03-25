Messi isn’t missed as Argentina down Italy

Manchester : Ever Banega ensured Argentina weren’t derailed by Lionel Messi’s absence as the World Cup contenders clinched a 2-0 win over Italy in a friendly at the Etihad Stadium.

Messi reportedly suffered an groin strain in training on Thursday, so the Barcelona forward was an unused substitute as Argentina kicked off their preparations for the World Cup in June.

Ahead of a busy end to the domestic season and then the World Cup, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi wasn’t going to risk aggravating his injury. Without their talismanic star, Jorge Sampaoli’s side showed they have strength in depth with a solid display capped by late goals from Banega and Manuel Lanzini.

Having edged through to the World Cup thanks to Messi’s treble in a 3-1 win over Ecuador in October, Argentina are focused on peaking in Russia, where they will play Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria in the group stage.

Clearly they need Messi to have any chance of lifting the trophy, but, with Sergio Aguero also sidelined by injury, Sampaoli will be encouraged by the performance of his understudies.

“We played this game as a final,” said Sampaoli, who is set to be without Angel Di Maria for next week’s friendly against Spain after he suffered a thigh injury.

“The team had a lot of stability and the collective level was very good.” Italy remain in turmoil after failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958. It was an emotional evening for the Azzurri as they played for the first time since their defender Davide Astori died of a suspected cardiac arrest earlier this month. “We suffered with their control of possession and lost some shape,” Italy boss Luigi Di Biagio said.

“We deserved more in the second half but let’s not forget who we were up against. The group must develop. There are a lot of youngsters who need experience. We must realise this is a difficult moment for the team. We ask everyone to be patient,” he added.