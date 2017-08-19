Messi is heading in the right direction: Mestre

Earlier, Barcelona Mestre had said that Messi has not yet signed the contract extension that runs until 2021 with the Catalan football giants.

Barcelona : FC Barcelona’s most wanted player Lionel Messi will soon sign a contract extension, club Vice President Jordi Mestre has reassured fans.

Speaking during the unveiling of new signing Paulinho on Thursday, Mestre said: “It’s already discussed and agreed.

“Everything seems correct ahead of the signing. We are just waiting to fix a date for the signature.” Asked whether he could offer a “200 percent assurance” that Messi will sign, Mestre said: “Leo’s renewal is heading in the right direction. I would be very surprised if it didn’t happen.”

