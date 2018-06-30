Men in Blue post 213-4 vs Ireland

Dublin : Continuing their tune-up for the England tour, KL Rahul and Suresh Raina struck attacking half-centuries as India posted a huge 213 for four in the second Twenty20 International against Ireland here on Friday.

Barring the odd hiccup, it was another dominant display from the Indian batsmen as Rahul (70) and Raina (69) bossed the Irish bowling to put on 106 runs off 57 balls for the second wicket.

This was after the hosts won the toss and opted to field once again. Keeping the England T20I series in mind, India made four rotations. Siddarth Kaul made his T20I debut while Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Karthik and Rahul were included in the

playing eleven. Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and MS Dhoni were rested.