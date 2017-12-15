Mehuli bags 8 gold

New Delhi : Talented Bengal shooter Mehuli Ghosh won as many as eight gold medals including four in the team event at the ongoing 61st National Shooting Championship Competitions (61st NSCC), here on Thursday.

Mehuli, who has recently secured a Youth Olympic Games quota, won the Junior Women’s, Women’s Civilian and Junior Women’s Civilian Championship golds by pushing back Gujarat’s Elavenil Valarivan to Silver in all three events.

She also won the women’s youth individual gold in the event, getting the better of Shreya Agrawal of Madhya Pradesh in the final with a new finals national record. She also won the team golds in all these four events with teammates Shreya Bandyopadhyay and Ayuishi Podder.

Gujarat’s talented teenager Valarivan, won her career’s first senior national gold in the women’s 10M Air Rifle event.