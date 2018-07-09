MDFA: Pioneer Residency charge to easy victory

Mumbai : A charged up Pioneer Residency SC enjoyed complete dominance and inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Ummat E Milan in a Third Division match of the MDFA League at the St. Xavier’s ground, Parel on Sunday.

The Pioneer Residency showed good teamwork and scored the opening goal through Riyaz Ansari in the 17th minute and went into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

Midway through the second half, Pioneer Residency struck two quick goals with Huzefa Haryanawala and Aman Singh to emerge worthy winners.

Meanwhile, Tabish Mulla’s lone strike proved sufficient for United FA to register a close 1-0 win against Life Care Foundation SC in another match of the same division.

In the third match, Varun Sharma and Shivanshu Pandey struck a goal each in either half to steer SC Chincholi to a comfortable 2-0 win against Soccer XI Juniors SC.

Results:

SC Chincholi 2 (Varun Sharma, Shivanshu Pandey) beat Soccer XI Juniors SC 0.

United FA 1 (Tabish Mulla) beat Life Care Foundation 0.