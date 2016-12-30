MDFA Div-III league to start from January 15

Mumbai : The MDFA Third Division Leagues 2016-2017 is expected to commence from January 15, 2017. All clubs/teams interested in participating in the Div-III league are requested to complete all formalities of submitting their players’ registration forms with the associations’ office at Cooperage latest by 6.00 pm on January 10, 2017. The committee has decided not to accept any registration from teams/clubs after the deadline of January 10.

The club owners, officials and managers should ensure that the ID cards of all their players are completed before the league commences.

The organizing committee will hold a meeting with representatives of the participating clubs, at the Cooperage ground at 6.30 pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. All the managers, owners and captains of the participating teams are requested to send a representative to attend the meeting as the groupings and draw will be done at the meeting.