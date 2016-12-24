MCG’s security increased

Melbourne: Security has been increased at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for Monday’s second Test between Australia and Pakistan following the arrest of seven people over a terror-related plot in the city.

Those charged were allegedly planning to attack Melbourne’s Flinders Street train station, nearby Federation Square and St. Paul’s Cathedral on Christmas Day. Chief police commissioner Graham Ashton said while they are confident the terror plot had been contained, extra police will be deployed at major events.

“We know there’s lot of events on over the next several days right across our state, including the Boxing Day test, Christmas carols, other events that are on,” he said.