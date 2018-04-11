MCA elections as per Lodha reforms

Pune : City-based Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has adopted the new Constitution incorporating the Lodha panel reforms and elections to the cricket body will be held shortly according to it, its top office-bearer said.

“At the Special General Body Meeting held on April 7, we unanimously adopted the new Constitution as per the Lodha Committee. Elections will be held shortly, as per the new Constitution,” MCA president Abhay Apte said.

It also learnt that former BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke also attended the SGM. The Mumbai Cricket Association, which is yet to implement the Lodha panel reforms, had recently faced the wrath of the Bombay High Court.

On April 4, the high court had accepted the names of retired judges – H L Gokhale and V M Kanade – for appointment as administrators of the Mumbai Cricket Association to regulate the functioning of the state cricket body.

So, the Maharashtra Cricket Association has become the second association in Maharashtra after the Vidarbha Cricket Association to adopt the Lodha panel reforms.

Meanwhile, Apte also informed that suspended pitch curator Pandurang Salgoankar, can resume his duties from April 25.

On March 6, the ICC had handed a backdated suspension of six months to Salgaonkar for failing to report an approach by journalists posing as bookies ahead of the India-New Zealand clash in Pune last October. However, the ICC had found “no evidence of corruption” against the curator.

Salgaonkar’s suspension started from October 25, when the match was played, and the six-month period is set to end on April 24.

“The decision on (Pandurang) Salgaonkar was taken earlier in the (MCA) Managing Commitee meeting, that his (suspension) will continue only till April 24 and he can resume his duties from April 25. We are exactly following what the ICC (International Cricket Council) has done,” Apte said.