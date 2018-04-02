Mbappe lifts PSG to straight fifth title

Bordeaux (France) : French talent Kylian Mbappe created as many as three goals to power Paris Saint-Germain to its fifth straight French League Cup tile after easing past his former club AS Monaco 3-0 here.

In a repetition of the final where PSG won 4-1 last season, the 19-year-old sensation won a spot kick less than 10 minutes into Saturday evening’s match, before teeing up Angel Di Maria and Edinson Cavani at Matmut Atlantique Stadium, reports Xinhua news agency. Mbappe tumbled to the turf following a contact with Monaco centre back Kamil Glik early in the duel. Match referee Clement Turpin resorted to Video Assistant Referee (VAR), before awarding PSG a penalty, which Cavani comfortably converted on eight minutes.

Mbappe continued to threaten Monaco with his speed. He fed Di Maria an astute cross that tore up his opponents’ defence, and the Argentine winger didn’t waste the chance of doubling up the lead in the 21st minute.

In the second half. Cavani’s goal was ruled offside after he latched onto Mbappe’s cross, but the forward managed to seal the victory for Ligue 1 leaders with five minutes to go, as he collected Mbappe’s pass and scored.