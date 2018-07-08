Maxwell hopeful of Test match comeback

Harare : Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell said he is hopeful of returning to Test cricket again and is eager to play in the longest format of the game.

“I would love an opportunity to play in the Test team again. I have had mixed opportunities with the Test side and probably haven’t quite grabbed it with both hands every time I have had the opportunity,” Cricket.com.au quoted Maxwell, as saying.

“If I do get the opportunity I will hopefully take it with both hands this time,” he added.

The 29-year-old has proved his abilities in the limited formats but failed to do the same in Test cricket.

The batting all-rounder has played seven Test matches for his country where he has scored 339 runs with an average of 26 while his wicket-taking average is 42.

Maxwell is likely to skip Australia ‘A’ tour of India, which will be held in September, as he is looking forward to the two-test series against Pakistan which will be held in UAE.