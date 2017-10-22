Match against Mali should have been postponed, says Ghana coach

Guwahati : Ghana coach Paa Kwesi Fabin on Saturday said that their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal match against Mali, which was played under very bad ground conditions due to incessant rain, here should have been postponed and played on another day.

The match which Ghana lost 1-2 was played under incessant rain which rendered the pitch at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium very difficult for the players, reports PTI.

With puddles of water in areas, several patches of the pitch looked like muddy fields. The balls stopped at these areas, which resulted in breaking flow of the game and it was a Herculean task for the players to negotiate the conditions.

“The game should have been abandoned and played another time but then the organisers said we have to play and so we played,” Fabin said when asked about his opinion whether the game should have been played on Saturday.

Asked further if he has been in charge of any side playing under such ground conditions in a FIFA event, he said, “No, I have not played any match under conditions like this.”

Fabin also came down heavily on the match referee for disallowing a goal to his side in the 40th minute of the match.