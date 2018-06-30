Mary Kom not in India squad

New Delhi : Shiva Thapa (60kg) claimed a place in the Indian boxing team for the Asian Games after winning the trials, where Sarjubala Devi clinched the 51kg spot in the women’s squad — a category that had been thrown open after MC Mary Kom pulled out of the equation due to a shoulder problem.

Most of the team was finalised without trials, based on performances in the international tournaments and the national camp, but the men’s 60kg and 64kg and the women’s 51kg division were decided following trials here on Friday.

Shiva defeated Commonwealth Games (CWG) silver-medallist Manish Kaushik.

Sarjubala, on the other hand, got the better of former CWG bronze-winner Pinki Jangra.

In the men’s 64kg category, national champion Dheeraj Rangi defeated Rohit Tokas. “All the results were one-sided. The winners claimed unanimous victories and there was no doubt in anybody’s mind who had clinched the bouts,” said a coach who was present at the trials.

Teams:

Men: Amit Panghal (49kg), Gaurav Solanki (52kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg), Shiva Thapa (60kg), Dheeraj Rangi (64kg), Manoj Kumar (69kg), Vikas Krishan (75kg).

Women: Sarjubala Devi (51kg), Sonia Lather (57kg), Pavitra (60kg).