Marsh holds fort for Australia

Adelaide : England were 29 for one at stumps on the second day, trailing by 413 runs after Australia declared their first innings at 442/8 in the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval here on Sunday.

England opener Alastair Cook (11 batting) and one-down batsman James Vince (0 batting) were at the crease when umpires called it a day early in the rain curtailed match.

The second day saw overs being lost due to rain and play on the third day will likely begin half an hour early.

Mark Stoneman (18) was the only wicket England lost in the day, after he started his innings on a positive note smashing two boundaries and scoring at a strike rate of 85.71. The opener was caught leg-before by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc.

For Australia, pacer Starc was the lone successful bowler of the day returning figures of 1/13.

Earlier resuming the day on 209/4, Australia rode on a brilliant unbeaten century knock from overnight batsman Shaun Marsh (126 not out) to add 223 more runs before declaring their innings.

Fellow overnight batsman Peter Handscomb (36) was sent back by England pacer Stuart Broad who caught him leg-before wicket without scoring a single run.

Later, wicket keeper-batsman Tim Paine (57) played a crucial half-century knock before he was dismissed by spinner Moeen Ali trying to pull towards deep square leg and offering a simple catch to Craig Overton.

Incoming batsman Mitchell Starc (6) was then sent back in quick succession by Overton.

Tailender Pat Cummins (44) contributed important runs and stitched a 99-run eighth wicket partnership with Marsh before the former was caught at third man by Dawid Malan from a delivery bowled by Overton.

Nathan Lyon (10 not out) stayed unbeaten with Marsh, when skipper Steven Smith decided to declare the innings.

For England, medium-pacer Overton bagged 3/105 in the first innings.

Brief Scores: England 29/1 (Alastair Cook 11 not out, Mark Stoneman 18; Mitchell Starc 1/13) against Australia 442/8 decl. in first innings (Shaun Marsh 126 not out, Tim Paine 57; Craig Overton 3/105) on Day 2.