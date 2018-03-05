Markram fights but Oz close to victory

Durban : Aiden Markram led a stirring South African fightback but could not prevent Australia from closing in on victory on the fourth day of the first Test at Kingsmead on Sunday.

Opening batsman Markram made 143 but South Africa were hanging on at 293 for nine, still 124 runs short of a target of 417, when bad light stopped play.

South Africa were in desperate trouble at 49 for four but Markram shared stands of 87 with Theunis de Bruyn (36) and 147 with Quinton de Kock (81 not out) which gave South Africa hope that they could pull off a miracle victory.

His dismissal, though, opened the door for Australia to rip through the tail. Mitchell Starc took three wickets in five balls to have South Africa nine down.

That caused the umpires to tell Australian captain Steve Smith that play could only continue if he used slow bowlers. De Kock and Morne Morkel survived nine overs in ever-deteriorating light against Smith and Nathan Lyon before the umpires took the players off five minutes before the scheduled close.

That South Africa would even entertain faint hopes of victory seemed impossible when their four most senior batsmen were dismissed without reaching double figures.

But Markram, in only his seventh Test, remained calm amid the carnage. The recovery started with a determined partnership for the fifth wicket with De Bruyn, who made a stylish 36.