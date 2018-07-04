Marko Stankovic, Diego Carlos to continue with FC Pune City
Pune: Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City on Wednesday announced it was retaining Austrian midfielder Marko Stankovic and Brazilian forward Diego Carlos for the 2018-19 season. Speaking on bringing back Marko and Diego, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said: “Marko is a solid midfielder, his control in the midfield and decision making during the game is impressive.
“Marko joined us half way during the season last year. I believe with a full season at his disposal, Marko will have many chances to showcase his worth. “Diego played his heart out last season playing almost all the games. His chemistry with Alfaro and Marcelinho and his runs in the opposition’s box made our frontline potent,”
Marko started his career with DSV Leoben back in 1991, after his stint with clubs like U.S. Triestina Calcio, SK Sturm Graz and Austria Wien where he won one league title, featured in the Europa League and UEFA Champions League.
The midfielder has also represented Austrian junior and senior national teams. Last year, Stankovic made 10 appearances for the Stallions. Diego kicked off his youth career with Flamengo and after plying his trade for a couple of seasons in Brazil, he moved to play in the Russian National League where he represented Nizhny Novgorod and scored 10 goals. Last season, the Brazilian winger made 18 appearances and scored two goals and one assist for FC Pune City.
Excited about returning to FC Pune City, Marko said, “Last time around, I joined the club mid-season but this year I will be around from the beginning which gives me more time to settle with the team. “Being a defensive and creative midfielder, I shall ensure sure every pass I make counts. I can’t wait to don the Orange & Purple jersey and make it count this time,” he added.
Elated on joining back the Stallions, Diego said, “It was a terrific season last time around. The team went on a historic run and I was glad to be a part of it. With new season, comes new intentions and I will make sure they are such that will make the club and its fans proud.”