Manoj Tiwary blessed with baby boy; took to Twitter to share the happiness

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary and wife Sushmita Roy welcomed a baby boy on Saturday. The cricketer took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Breaking d Silence nd telling d world 2day dat V r blessed wit a baby boy�Thanks � 2 all mighty !!! New chapters begin �”. People on social media are pouring congratulations message for the new parents.

Breaking d Silence nd telling d world 2day dat V r blessed wit a baby boy👶Thanks 🙏 2 all mighty !!! New chapters begin 😊 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 7, 2018



One user wrote, “Congratulations to both of you @tiwarymanoj and @roy_susmita7 This is a moment to cherish forever! Life will change for the good now. Blessings for the family ☺️����”

Talking about the marriage, Manoj tied the knot with Sushmita in Howrah in the year 2013 after dating for seven years. The duo met each other through a common friend.

In February 2017, he was bought by the Rising Pune Supergiants team for the 2017 Indian Premier League for 50 lakhs. In January 2018, he was bought by the Kings XI Punjab in the 2018 IPL auction.