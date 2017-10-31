Manoj strikes gold in National Championship

Visakhapatnam : Manoj Kumar claimed his second successive National Championships’ gold but Shiva Thapa settled for a silver on an eventful day of summit clashes in the premier domestic boxing event here.

Manoj (69kg), competing for the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), got the better of Services Sports Control Board’s (SSCB) Duryodhan Singh for his second successive gold at the event in a 4-1 decision. Another defending champion, Shiva, however, lost on a split verdict to SSCB’s Manish Kaushik, settling for the silver medal in the lightweight (60kg) category. Shiva was competing for his home state Assam in the event. King’s Cup gold-medallist Shyam Kumar (49kg), who was representing RSPB, pulled off a close 3-2 win over Mizoram’s Nt Lalbiakkima in the final to claim the top honours.

Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra, who is competing for the RSPB, won his maiden national title in the middleweight (75kg) category, after he out-punched Mizoram’s Vanhlimpuia 5-0.