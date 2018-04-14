Manika-Mouma win maiden doubles silver

Gold Coast : Manika Batra and Mouma Das fought hard before going down against defending champions Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu to settle for a silver medal in the women’s doubles, a first ever for India in the Commonwealth Games.

Batra, who had led India to a historic triumph in team championship, could not do the same alongside Das on Friday. Tianwei and Mengyu came well prepared to counter Batra’s variations with the pimpled rubber and cruised to a 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 victory. A silver nonetheless was a remarkable result for the Indian team which could not make the final in the past four Games. Prior to the final, India’s best showing in women’s doubles came back in 2010 when Das and Poloumi Ghatak had secured bronze.

Meanwhile, Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday qualified for the finals of his event at the Commonwealth Games after achieving the qualifying mark in just his first throw to finish second in his group. Joining Chopra in the men’s javelin thrown finals was Vipin Kasana. Chopra threw the javelin to 80.42m to achieve the mark in his first attempt.