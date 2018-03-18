Mangat rallies to overcome Rathod

Mumbai : Karan Mangat of Vashi staged a great recovery to put it across spirited Aakash Rathod from Vasai by a 4-3 margin in best-of-7 frame second round match of the Matunga Gymkhana 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament 2018 played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall.

Both, Mangat and Rathod played confidently. They shared the opening four frames before Rathod won a close fifth to go ahead 3-2 and within distance of a win. But, a determined Mangat did well to pocket the sixth frame to level the scores and then went on to win the deciding seventh to snatch a commendable 46-38, 14-44, 10-39, 41-15, 32-33, 44-19 and 32-18 victory.

In contrast, Rahil Patel of Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana produced a solid performance to storm to a facile 4-0 win against Parag Mankame of Vashi.

Avenish Shah of Cue Schooling, also enjoyed an easy outing as he tamed Kumail Sayyed of Vasai 4-1 (36-28, 25-44, 35-12, 32-5, 32-21) to advance to the third round.

Meanwhile, vastly experienced cueits, Nalin Patel of Matunga Gymkhana and Mahesh Jagdale of Elphinstone Cricket Club, both recorded identical 4-1 victories in teh respective second round encounter. Nalin Patel defeated Jayesh Chaudhri of Thane 4-1 (39-23, 49-21, 12-44, 49-8, 32-4), while Jagdale sidelined Amar Bharaj of Goregoan Sports Club 4-1(42(31)-22, 32-28, 34-20, 37-47, 34-9).