Mandeep on course for title at Youth National Championship

New Delhi : Former junior world champion Mandeep Kaur (57kg) stood just one step away from the title after the Punjab pugilist defeated Chattisgarh’s Rajbala in the semifinal of the Youth National Championship here today.

The 16-year-old from Chakkar Village, who had won two golds in 52kg category at the 2015 Women’s World Junior Boxing Championship in Chinese Taipei, was adjudged the winner in an unanimous decision here. She will face Haryana’s Sakshi, who defeated Manipur’s Ojibala Devi in another encounter.

In women’s light flyweight (48kg), Haryana boxer Jyothi and Madhya Pradesh’s Anjali Sharma notched up a 5-0 win over their respective opponents — Delhi’s Tanvi Kaushal and Punjab’s Babita Rani — to enter the finals.

In women’s flyweight (51kg) category, Haryana’s Akta blanked Himachal Pradesh’s Maya Kumari 5-0 to set up a clash with Assam’s Joy Kumari Lama, who eked out a 3-2 win over MP’s Mani Singh Gaur in another thrilling clash.

In women’s bantamweight (54kg), Delhi pugilist Riya Tokas prevailed 4-1 over Mizoram’s Palian Lalnunfeli and she will lock horns with Haryana’s Parveen, who defeated MP’s Deepa Kumari 4-1 in another semifinals match.

In women’s lightweight category, Mizoram’s Vanlalhriatpuii defeated Assam’s Ankushita Boro to reach the finals here.

In the Youth men’s National championship, Chandigarh’s Ansul Punia thrashed Sahil Shah of Himachal Pradesh 5-0, while Barun Singh of SSCB blanked Tamil Nadu’s B Ramakrishanan 5-0 to set up a summit clash in light fly weight (46-49kg).

In flyweight, SSCB’s Ch Wilson Singh edged past Uttar Pradesh’s Sudeep K Yadav 3-2, while Gurpreet Singh of Punjab also notched up a similar 3-2 win over Manipur’s Moirangthem R Singh to reach the finals. —PTI