Manav, Chirag, Ruhaan favourites

Hyderabad : The curtain goes up on the 14th edition of the Meco Motorsports FMSCI National Rotax Max Championship here on Saturday, with defending champion Manav Sharma of Faridabad beginning as the firm favourite in the Senior Max Category.

As many as 140 young racers from India and abroad will be seen in action at the Chicane Circuit, making it one of the most competitive and widely represented event in the history of the championship.

BPC Racing’s Manav, however, faces stiff competition from a number of talented racers, led by Chennai’s Nirmal Umashankar and Sreyas Jain. The Meco Racing star finished second last year and will be hoping to go all this way this time.

The Junior Max category promises to be equally close, with Chirag Ghorpade of Bengaluru (BPC Racing) and Yash Aradhya of Bengaluru (Meco) likely to be in the forefront. It becomes even more interesting with Shahan Ali Mohsin of Agra.