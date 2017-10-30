Man Utd played like quality team, says Jose Mourinho

Manchester : Manchester United chief coach Jose Mourinho heaped praise on his players after defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League (EPL) fixture and said they played like a quality team, reports IANS.

Forward Anthony Martial scored the lone goal of the match on Saturday to help Manchester United seal a 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

“We showed great focus, concentration and desire, and we were playing a quality team. When it went into the last few minutes we knew a single defensive mistake might cost us the game, and in the end that was what happened to Spurs,” the Portuguese was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“It was a good performance from us, I liked it, and had the result been 0-0 or 1-1 my feelings would be the same. The players gave absolutely everything this week, every ball was like the most important one of their career,” Mourinho added.

The 54-year-old also said both the sides tried their best to win the match but Manchester United were lucky to score.

“Both sides were trying to win, and that’s what I like to see, maybe we got a bit lucky in the end, they had a good chance just before we scored, but in the whole match I think we produced more chances to win than they did,” Mourinho said.

The win over Tottenham helped Manchester United maintain second spot in the EPL table with 23 points after 10 matches.