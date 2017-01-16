Man United hold Arsenal 1-1

Old Trafford : James Milner looked to have Liverpool his side a Premier League victory by converting from 12 yards after Paul Pogba was penalised for handball inside his own area in the first half.

But Jürgen Klopp’s team were denied the chance to reclaim second place when Zlatan Ibrahimovic looped a header over Simon Mignolet with six minutes to go.

The teams emerged to a wall of noise, but neither the home crowd nor the vocal visiting supporters had much to cheer during an opening 10 minutes almost completely lacking in goalmouth action.

A first hint of a chance came on 13 minutes through enterprising play by Anthony Martial, whose lofted delivery from the left proved too awkward to finish when Ibrahimovic met the ball at the back post.

There was an agonising wait as the United No.9 then chased down Dejan Lovren’s short pass towards Mignolet and his blocked shot looped high into the air and dropped down – thankfully, onto the roof of the net.

Pogba dragged a left-footer wide having been artfully slipped in by Mkhitaryan, while Alexander-Arnold saw a shot thwarted after Emre Can side-stepped a tackle and swung the ball into the penalty box.

But Liverpool grabbed the lead on 27 minutes.

A corner in from the right hand side was handballed by Pogba as Lovren looked to connect with a header, allowing Milner to step up and place an excellent spot-kick beyond the dive of David de Gea for 1-0.

United rallied and Mignolet was forced into a crucial reaction save when the hosts won a 33rd-minute free-kick on the edge of the box and Ibrahimovic thundered it towards the bottom left corner.

The Belgian then stood tall to deny Mkhitaryan at close range, after the midfielder had been released clear into ample space, meaning Klopp’s men carried their advantage into the break. They forged the first chance when the rivals returned, too, with Roberto Firmino leading a speedy counter-attack through the middle that ended with Origi aiming a promising curler for the top corner that was deflected wide.

A rapid break of United’s own might have brought a leveller moments later.

Martial robbed Alexander-Arnold of possession around halfway and the ball was moved to Ibrahimovic and then on to an unmarked Mkhitaryan.