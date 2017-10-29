Man-U defeat Tottenham in EPL

Manchester : French forward Anthony Martial put Manchester United back on track with a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, ending the latter’s winning streak in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Martial scored the late winner nine minutes before the end of the match, with a shot from inside the area assisted by a header from Romelu Lukaku, who set up a long ball from goalkeeper David de Gea, reports Efe.

With the home win, United reaches the 23rd point to hold the second spot of the Premier League table, two points behind Manchester City, which is set to take on hosts West Bromwich Albion later on.

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho’s side had recently been handed first league defeat so far by newly-promoted Huddersfield Town, after a 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the previous rounds to lose ground to cross-city rival Manchester City.

Tottenham’s run of four straight league wins was halted and it now occupies the third position with 20 points.