Maldives vs Sri Lanka SAFF Cup 2018 Live streaming: When and where to watch in India
After losing their first match to India 0-2, Sri Lanka will play their second match in SAFF Championship (SAFF Cup) 2018 today against Maldives. The match will start from 6:30 PM (IST). India, Sri Lanka and Maldives are in the same group (group B) and the top two teams will qualify for semi-finals of the tournament.
Since its inception in 1993, Sri Lanka has won the title of SAFF Cup just once in the year 1995. After that, Sri Lanka had a tough challenge for taking the trophy in their hands. After starting the tournament with defeat, Sri Lanka will look to bag a victory today so as to increase their chances of entering the semi-finals.
On the other hand, Maldives has won the SAFF title once in the year 2008. With India being a strong contender for semi-finals from group B, Maldives will look to outclass Sri Lanka today so as to start tournament with a victory and be a strong contender for entering semis.
Watch Maldives vs Sri Lanka SAFF Cup 2018 telecast on these channels.
The match between Maldives vs Sri Lanka will be shown on D sports from 6:30 pm onwards.