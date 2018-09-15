Maldives vs India SAFF Cup 2018 Final Live streaming: When and where to watch in India
The SAFF Cup 2018 has reached the final stage as the countdown for final begins today. India will face Maldives in the final today (September 15) at Bangabandhu National Stadium, and the match will start from 6:30 PM (IST). Both these teams were in the same group B.
India is the most powerful team in the SAFF Cup 2018 tournament till now because they have won every match they played. They won both of their group stage matches against Sri Lankan (2-0) and Maldives (2-0), and then defeated Pakistan in the semi-finals 3-1. With such a might, it is expected that India will lift the SAFF Cup trophy for the record 8th time.
On the other hand, Maldives earlier lost to India in the group stage 2-0, but they have another chance to defeat India. Maldives defeated Nepal in the semi-finals 3-0 and this time they will use their full potential in appropriate ways so as to bag a victory against India, thereby lifting the SAFF Cup 2018 trophy. However, they will face a very tough challenge in today’s match.
Watch Maldives vs India SAFF Cup 2018 Final telecast on these channels.
The match between Maldives vs India will be shown on D sports from 7 pm onwards.
Maldives vs India SAFF Cup 2018 Final will be live streaming online on these apps.
D sports channel doesn’t have a platform for live streaming. However, the match can be seen on Jio Tv and Airtel Tv.