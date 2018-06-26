Malaysian Open 2018: Saina Nehwal sails into second round, Sameer Verma crashes out
Kuala Lumpur: India’s Olympic medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal sailed into the second round of the USD 700,000 Malaysian Open with a convincing 21-12 21-16 win over Yip Pui Yin of Hong Kong here today. The London Games bronze medallist needed 42 minutes to clear the first hurdle at the Axiata Arena.
Saina, who had won gold at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, has been in good form of late. However, the Indian has been drawn in a tough group and is meeting second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the second round.
Saina gave ample glimpse of her fitness and form en route to victory. Saina, who was runners-up at Indonesia Masters earlier this year, will also look to continue her good run in the next round.
In the men’s singles, Sameer Verma lost to Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto 13-21, 5-21 to crash out of the competition.
The mixed doubles pairing of Rohan Kapoor and Kuhoo Garg too suffered a first-round loss, 9-21, 10-21, against eighth seeds He Jiting and Du Yue of China. Rejuvenated after a month-long break, India’s other top shuttlers including P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action tomorrow.
JUST ARRIVED
- Malaysian Open 2018: Saina Nehwal sails into second round, Sameer Verma crashes out
- Daniel Craig to receive star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame
- Doors for alliance permanently closed to Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
- Baba Ramdev to donate robe, shoes for his wax statue at London’s Madame Tussauds
- Prince William begins Israel visit by honouring Holocaust victims
EDITOR’S PICK
Saudi Arabia sheds its medieval ways
The world at large should celebrate that Saudi Arabia, the presumed leader of the Islamic world, at least of its…
Even as Kashmir continues to erupt in gun-fire between the security forces and the jihadis, even after the take-over of…
Kashmir: A polarising factor in 2019?
It was an alliance that was ill-fated to start with. An alliance described as coming together of the ‘north pole…
India is no longer on UK fast track
Last week, there was a strong undercurrent of indignation in middle class India over the exclusion of India from the…
India has done well to pay back Donald Trump in his own coin. Responding to the unilateral slapping of tariffs…